Usca Ria LLC Invests $738,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 50.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

