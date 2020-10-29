Usca Ria LLC Invests $935,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.68. 14,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

