Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 67,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

