Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 364,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

