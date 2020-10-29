Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.11% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,087,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 51,279 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 659,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 133,850 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 115,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

