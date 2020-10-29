Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Southern by 81.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 37,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,375. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

