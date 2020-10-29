Usca Ria LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

