Usca Ria LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $462.33. 18,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,132. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.