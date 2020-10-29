Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,613 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.