Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,263,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.53. 7,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,108. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.