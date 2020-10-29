Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 15,235 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,833. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.