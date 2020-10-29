Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 140166 increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.84.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 511,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

