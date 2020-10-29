Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of CI traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.46. 18,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,242. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

