Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,074,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,216,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,195,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.