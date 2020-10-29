Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 312,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 89.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,431,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 1,053,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,545,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.