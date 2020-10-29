Usca Ria LLC Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 74,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.