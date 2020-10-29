Usca Ria LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

