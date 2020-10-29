Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 74,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,915. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.