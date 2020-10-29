Usca Ria LLC Sells 171 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,069,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $72.47.

