Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 200,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 76,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period.

GBAB remained flat at $$24.46 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

