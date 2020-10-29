Usca Ria LLC Sells 18,762 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,119. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

