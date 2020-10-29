Usca Ria LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 19,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

