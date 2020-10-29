Usca Ria LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,365. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

