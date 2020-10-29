Usca Ria LLC Sells 272 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,716. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

