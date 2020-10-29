Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.06. 47,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

