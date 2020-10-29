Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PPL by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

