Usca Ria LLC Sells 50,916 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 276,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

