Usca Ria LLC Sells 6,222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,981. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

