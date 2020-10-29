Usca Ria LLC Sells 629 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,088,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,328 shares of company stock worth $178,652,780. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.73. 69,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

