Usca Ria LLC Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.74.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.57. 65,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.55 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

