Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. UBS Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 32,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit