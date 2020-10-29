Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. UBS Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 32,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

