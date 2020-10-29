Usca Ria LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,750 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.38. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.92. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

