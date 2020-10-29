Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.11. 37,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

