Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 437,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,981. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

