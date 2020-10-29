Usca Ria LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in MetLife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,142. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

