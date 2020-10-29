ValuEngine Downgrades Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL opened at $1.27 on Friday. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

