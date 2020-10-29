VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,684,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 587.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 223,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.