Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

