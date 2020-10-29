Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by David Loasby

David Loasby boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.1% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. David Loasby owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 367,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387,518. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

