Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $304.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.03. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.