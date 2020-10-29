Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Boosted by David Loasby

David Loasby raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David Loasby owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $89,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.77. 31,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,228. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

