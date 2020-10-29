Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 85,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,485. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.