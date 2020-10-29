Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 356.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 298,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.