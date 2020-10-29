VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter.

