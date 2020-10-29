Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $6.20 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $24.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.28 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $28.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.20. 519,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

