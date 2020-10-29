Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 472,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

