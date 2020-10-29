Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 410,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

