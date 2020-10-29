Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $183.86. 498,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

