W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.14.

WRB stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

