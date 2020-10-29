Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 578,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 431,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,517. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

